The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser in Dubai.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed cooperation between Egypt and the Bank in priority sectors in terms of the development process being implemented in Egypt at the economic and social levels, in light of the Bank’s important role during the past years as a partner in the development process in Egypt. President El-Sisi and Dr. Al Jasser also discussed the Egyptian efforts to achieve economic reform, which contributed to the growth and resilience of the economy amid the global economic crisis and helped maximize foreign direct investments.

