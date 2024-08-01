Today in New Alamein City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who made a private visit to Egypt. The two leaders met in a fraternal atmosphere, underscoring the robust and profound historical relations between the two countries and their peoples.
President El-Sidi accompanied His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on a tour to New Alamein City, where they visited its prominent landmarks and inspected the construction and development achieved in the city.
President El-Sisi then bid farewell to Egypt's esteemed guest at Al Alamein Airport, emphasizing the brotherly and historical relations and bonds the two countries' leaderships and peoples share.