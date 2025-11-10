Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty; Head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Hassan Rashad; and Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs, Fayza Abul Naga. Also present from the Russian side were Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov; Russian Ambassador to Egypt, Georgiy Borisenk; Deputy Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Mikheev; as well as an official from the Security Council of the Russian Federation and an official in the Russian President's Office for Foreign Policy.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi began the meeting by asking his greetings to be conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President expressed Egypt’s appreciation for its close relations with Russia and for the ongoing progress and momentum in their ties, which culminated in the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

For his part, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Shoigu conveyed President Putin’s greetings and appreciation to President El-Sisi, affirming Russia's keenness on further advancing bilateral relations and on maintaining political consultations on issues of mutual concern.

The meeting tackled a multitude of regional and international issues. President El-Sisi underscored the vital need to further strengthen efforts toward achieving stability in countries in the Middle East and to preserve their unity, sovereignty, and the resources of their peoples. The President stressed the importance of the full implementation of the Sharm El Sheikh Agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip through all its phases, consolidate the ceasefire, and ensure the unfettered delivery of sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid into the Strip. During the meeting, it was agreed that the application of the Two-State Solution and the establishment of a Palestinian State, in accordance with the references of international legitimacy, are the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace and stability in the region.

President El-Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s support for all efforts aimed at settling the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and reaching a comprehensive peace.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of forging closer bilateral relations in an array of spheres, notably in the political, commercial, and investment sectors. They emphasized the importance of building upon the agreements reached during the summit between President El-Sisi and Russian President Putin during President El-Sisi’s visit to Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations in May 2025.

The talks also touched on the project for establishing the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project, in addition to other dossiers. President El-Sisi stressed the necessity to boost economic and investment cooperation, to work toward increasing the volume of trade, and to enhance collaboration in the tourism sector.

Concluding the meeting, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council affirmed his country's appreciation for Egypt’s role in the Middle East. He noted that history will remember the fundamental role played by President El-Sisi to reinforce stability in the region, and emphasized Russia's keenness on maintaining close coordination with Egypt within this framework.