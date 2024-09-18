Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Ossama Rabiee, and CEO of South Red Sea Shipyard Company, Mr. Mostafa El-Degeishy.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi was briefed on the developments in the navigation of the Suez Canal, in light of the current challenges in the Red Sea region and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. The President was also updated on ways to reduce the negative impacts on channel navigation traffic, given its significance to the sustainability and stability of supply chains and global trade.

Admiral Rabiee showcased the Authority's efforts to support shipping agencies during times of crises by implementing various measures to mitigate the impact of the current situation in the Red Sea. The meeting also reviewed ways to enhance the efficiency of navigational and maritime services in the canal by introducing a new package of navigational services. These services are tailored to meet the needs of ships under both ordinary and emergency conditions, and offer a variety of services to passing vessels. Those include primarily marine rescue and ship repair and maintenance services at the Authority’s shipyards. Additionally, the discussion tackled ongoing efforts to establish a global hub for ship repair and maintenance, in partnership with major international companies.

President El-Sisi followed-up on efforts to modernize the Egyptian fishing fleet, in partnership with the private sector. This aims to localize the production of various marine units in Egypt, thereby strengthening the country's shipbuilding and luxury yacht industry.

The President gave directives to continue to provide navigational and maritime services despite the current conditions. This shall occur while simultaneously upgrading the capabilities of the canal, which is a vital pillar of global trade renowned for its exceptional efficiency and performance, even during crises and extraordinary situations