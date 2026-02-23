Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, as part of the President's brotherly visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said upon the President's arrival at the private residence of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, a commemorative photograph was taken of the two leaders, followed by a closed meeting. This was followed by an Iftar banquet hosted by the Saudi Crown Prince in honor of President El-Sisi and his accompanying delegation.

President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality and asked for greetings to be conveyed to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The President offered his congratulations to the Saudi Crown Prince on the occasion of the Founding Day, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia progress and prosperity. This was valued by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

President El-Sisi stressed the significant development in the brotherly relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and the importance of advancing cooperation across various fields.

For his part, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the President's visit, affirmed the pivotal nature of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and looked forward to elevating them to broader horizons in a way that serves the interests of both peoples.

The meeting addressed developments in the Gaza Strip. Both sides stressed that it was necessary for all parties to adhere to the agreement to stop the war and implement US President Trump's peace plan. This is in addition to the importance of increasing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip without obstacles and the need to expedite the early recovery and reconstruction process. Furthermore, there was emphasis on the rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. Both sides stressed that the solution lies in launching a comprehensive political process that leads to the implementation of the two-state solution.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. Emphasis was placed on the importance of avoiding escalation and tension in the region, supporting peaceful solutions to crises through dialogue, and strengthening Arab solidarity to confront challenges. This is while emphasizing respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed to continue and enhance political consultation and coordination between the Egyptian and Saudi sides to maintain regional stability.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman accompanied the President to see him off at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.