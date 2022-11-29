Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Commander of the Strategic Command and Military Industrialization Supervisor, Vice Admiral Ahmed Khalid and Colonel Ahmed Adel Megahed from the Strategic Command.
The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting followed-up on efforts to promote and develop military industrialization.
President El-Sisi gave directives to continue efforts to support the military and defense industrial development sector at the national level and the transfer and localization of advanced technology in this regard. This shall help achieve the optimal utilization of the capabilities and accumulated expertise that Egypt possesses.
The Commander of the Strategic Command presented plans to develop military industrialization and production, including the exchange of expertise with well-established international entities in this field, as well as the use of global technology in manufacturing.