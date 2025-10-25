Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir. The meeting was attended by Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Meguid Saqr, Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Ambassador Aamir Shouket and Head of the Secretariat of the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Major General Syed Mohammad Jawad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the remarkable development in Egyptian-Pakistani relations in the current phase. The President emphasized Egypt’s keenness to continue strengthening and advancing bilateral cooperation in various fields. This cooperation aims to achieve the common aspirations of the Egyptian and Pakistani peoples and contribute to boosting efforts for development and prosperity in both countries.

The Pakistani Chief of Army Staff conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, to President El-Sisi.

Marshal Munir also praised Egypt's pivotal role in calming tensions and achieving stability in the Middle East. Marshal Munir offered congratulations to President El-Sisi on the success of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which witnessed the signing of the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

He appreciated Egypt's tireless efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

The meeting also covered ways to enhance regional security and peace, both in the Middle East and South Asia. There was a strong emphasis on intensifying consultation between the two countries to avoid escalation and address common challenges. The meeting also included exploring avenues for cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism and extremism.