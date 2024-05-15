Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi headed to the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in the 33rd Arab League Summit, held in Manama. The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the President's participation in the summit comes within the framework of Egypt's keenness to coordinate with the Arab brothers, and to unify positions and ranks, in light of the critical phase through which the Arab region is going and the enormous challenges it confronts at various levels. The summit will extensively discuss the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to efforts to resolve the current crisis to stop the bloodshed of Palestinians and to protect the Strip from the humanitarian tragedy it is facing, currently exacerbating with the ongoing Israeli military operation in Palestinian Rafah, which calls for a clear stance by the international community in rejection of this. The summit will also address the situations in several Arab countries and how to restore stability in the region amidst the major crises it is facing, especially with the successive changes at the international and regional levels, in addition to following up on the joint Arab efforts to support the development process for the benefit of all Arab peoples. President El-Sisi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with Arab leaders, on the sidelines of the summit, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination mechanisms.

