The Office of the President is pleased to announce that the President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie, has accepted the role of Patron of the Seychelles Football Federation (SFF).

In this capacity, the President will serve as the principal ceremonial figurehead of the Federation, lending the prestige and moral authority of the Office of the President to its mission and national programmes. He will advocate for the continued development of football across Seychelles by promoting policies, partnerships, and investments that strengthen grassroots initiatives, youth development pathways, coaching standards, and sporting infrastructure. The President will also support strategic engagement with regional and international football bodies, enhancing Seychelles’ visibility and cooperation within the global football community.

Additionally, as Patron, President Herminie will encourage private sector participation and sustainable sponsorship, promote the core values of integrity, discipline, teamwork, and fair play, and champion inclusivity, particularly youth and gender equity in sport. He will officiate at major national football events and milestone occasions of the Federation, reinforcing football’s role as a unifying force and a source of national pride.

The Office of the President extends its best wishes to the leadership, technical teams, players, and supporters of the Seychelles Football Federation as they strive to elevate the standard of football in Seychelles and represent the nation with distinction.