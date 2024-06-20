His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, has nominated and appointed additional members of Government affecting the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism, the Office of War Crimes Court, National Disaster Management Agency, and Lofa County University.
These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:
I. Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism
1. Mr. Daniel O. Sando, Deputy Minister for Press&Public Affairs
2. Mr. Nat Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services
3. Mr. Rufus Paul, Assistant Minister for Technical Services
4. Ms. Maylouisa Noel Hill, Assistant Minister for New Media&National Branding
5. Ms. Angel M. Morris, Assistant Minister for Culture
II. Office of War Crimes Court
1. Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, Executive Director
III. Board of the National Disaster Management Agency
1. Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chairperson
2. Representative of the Ministry of Health, Co- Chair
3. Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Member
4. Representative of the Ministry of Finance, Member
5. Representative of the Ministry of Public Works, Member
6. Representative of the Ministry of Defense, Member
7. Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Member
8. Representative of the Ministry of Mines&Energy, Member
9. Representative of the Environmental Protection Agency, Member
10. Representative of the United Nations Country Team, Member
11. Representative of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Member
12. Ansu V.S. Dulleh, Executive Director of the Agency, Secretary
IV. Board of the Lofa University
1. Bishop G. Victor Padmore, Chairman, Representative of the Visitor
2. Minister of Education, Member, Ex Officio, Statutory Member
3. Representative of the National Commission on Higher Education, Statutory Member
4. Sen. Momo Cyrus, House of Senate, Statutory Member,
5. Hon. Julie Wiah, House of Representatives, Statutory Member,
6. President of the Alumni Association of Lofa County, Statutory Member
7. Madam Finda Boakai, Member, Lofa Marketing Association
8. James A. Cooper, Member, Cooperatives
9. Mrs. Annie Markelee Flomo, Member, Civil Society
10. Joseph K. Kabbah, Member, Representative of the Community
11. John Selma, Member, Voinjama District
12. Mohammed Kanneh, Member, Vahun District
13. Cllr. Lavela Koboi Johnson, Member, Zorzor District
14. Hon. Brownie J. Samukai, Member, Foya District
15. Mamassa Kamara, Member, Quardu-Gboni District
16. Cllr. Viama Blama, Member, Kolahun District
17. James L. Yolkmolo, Member, Salayea District
These appointments supersede any previously published in similar agencies and positions.
President Boakai further calls on all those nominated to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.