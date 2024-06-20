His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, has nominated and appointed additional members of Government affecting the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism, the Office of War Crimes Court, National Disaster Management Agency, and Lofa County University.

These appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

The institutions and those nominated and appointed are:

I. Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs&Tourism

1. Mr. Daniel O. Sando, Deputy Minister for Press&Public Affairs

2. Mr. Nat Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services

3. Mr. Rufus Paul, Assistant Minister for Technical Services

4. Ms. Maylouisa Noel Hill, Assistant Minister for New Media&National Branding

5. Ms. Angel M. Morris, Assistant Minister for Culture

II. Office of War Crimes Court

1. Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, Executive Director

III. Board of the National Disaster Management Agency



1. Representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chairperson

2. Representative of the Ministry of Health, Co- Chair

3. Representative of the Ministry of Justice, Member

4. Representative of the Ministry of Finance, Member

5. Representative of the Ministry of Public Works, Member

6. Representative of the Ministry of Defense, Member

7. Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Member

8. Representative of the Ministry of Mines&Energy, Member

9. Representative of the Environmental Protection Agency, Member

10. Representative of the United Nations Country Team, Member

11. Representative of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Member

12. Ansu V.S. Dulleh, Executive Director of the Agency, Secretary

IV. Board of the Lofa University

1. Bishop G. Victor Padmore, Chairman, Representative of the Visitor

2. Minister of Education, Member, Ex Officio, Statutory Member

3. Representative of the National Commission on Higher Education, Statutory Member

4. Sen. Momo Cyrus, House of Senate, Statutory Member,

5. Hon. Julie Wiah, House of Representatives, Statutory Member,

6. President of the Alumni Association of Lofa County, Statutory Member

7. Madam Finda Boakai, Member, Lofa Marketing Association

8. James A. Cooper, Member, Cooperatives

9. Mrs. Annie Markelee Flomo, Member, Civil Society

10. Joseph K. Kabbah, Member, Representative of the Community

11. John Selma, Member, Voinjama District

12. Mohammed Kanneh, Member, Vahun District

13. Cllr. Lavela Koboi Johnson, Member, Zorzor District

14. Hon. Brownie J. Samukai, Member, Foya District

15. Mamassa Kamara, Member, Quardu-Gboni District

16. Cllr. Viama Blama, Member, Kolahun District

17. James L. Yolkmolo, Member, Salayea District

These appointments supersede any previously published in similar agencies and positions.

President Boakai further calls on all those nominated to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.