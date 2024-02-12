The President of the Republic of Liberia has today met at his Rehab Office with Wives of the Armed Forces of Liberia to hear their grievances.

The women highlighted challenges they are currently experiencing at the Edward Beyan Kesselly Barracks in Schieffelin. These include retirement benefits, low salary, corruption, lack of adequate insurance, education, poor housing, lack of electricity, social services, and their general welfare. They stated these challenges have lingered on too long enough without redress as the military leadership have remained indifferent.

For his part, the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. reassured the women that their grievances would be thoroughly investigated with a view to finding redress where possible. He would constitute a committee to probe into the matter and provide report in a week time. In the interim, the Liberia Electricity Corporation has restored electricity at the EBK Barrack, upon the orders of the Commander-In-Chief. The President has also declared the Linda Thomas Greenfield School at the EBK Barracks tuition free.

It is noted that the President has been in office for 20 days only and he has taken immediate steps already to address some of these issues which have been festering for more than five years. He has asked the women to give him some time to investigate their issues and advised everyone to remain calm and peaceful as the government seeks to address their concerns.