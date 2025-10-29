The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday, October 29, 2025 as “National Youth Day” and it is to be observed throughout the Republic as a working holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the proclamation calls on all international organizations, ministries and agencies concerned, public corporations, and citizens of Liberia to join the Ministry of Youth and Sports in implementing appropriate programs and activities that recognize the potential, creativity, and contributions of the youth befitting the occasion.

The release furthered that the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, diligently in collaboration with partners and stakeholders for creating opportunities that enhance youth empowerment, promote decent employment, encourage civic engagement in the national decision making will on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, celebrate this year National Youth Day.

The Day will be celebrated under the Theme: “Recognizing the Gains; Building Resilience for Liberia’s Future”. The events will commence at 10 o’clock ante meridian.

The proclamation added that this year’s National Youth Day will be celebrated in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County, uniting young people from all the fifteen counties of Liberia to share experiences, showcase their talents, and reinforce their dedication to national unity and service.

The proclamation notes that the observance of this day presents an opportunity for both the Government and citizens of Liberia to reaffirm their commitment to empowering our youth through education, skills development, innovation, and leadership, and acknowledge their critical role in shaping our nation’s future.

The Presidential proclamation stressed that the Government of Liberia recognizes the vital importance of youth in the national life and the tremendous contributions and sacrifices made by youth worldwide.

In 1969, the Legislature of the Republic of Liberia declared through enactment, October 29 of each year to be celebrated as National Youth Day, a day to honor and celebrate the significant contributions of young people to our nation’s development, peace and progress.