The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Ireland on the occasion commemorating Saint Patrick's Day and the National Day. Saint Patrick's Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick "the Day of the Festival of Patrick", is a cultural and religious celebration held on 17 March, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c. AD 385–461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

According to a Foreign affairs release, in his message to H.E. Mr. Michael D. Higgins, President of the Republic of Ireland, President Boakai conveyed sincere best wishes to the Government and People of Ireland, on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name. “As we join you in celebrating this historic milestone in your national existence, we reflect on the longstanding and cordial relations subsisting between our two nations as we jointly strive towards the attainment of a changing world and international development,” President Boakai stated.

He further stated that his country being a member of the comity of nations, Liberians are elated that both nations remain committed to supporting actions that uphold world peace and security.The Liberian Leader recommitted his nation to the bond of friendship and cooperation, particularly as the Irish Government under the watchful eyes of President Higgins.