Today, President Joseph R. Biden announced an expansion of USAID’s presence in the Republic of Angola during the President’s historic trip to Angola. USAID is elevating its presence in Angola to a USAID Mission, reinforcing the United States’ commitment to the people of Angola and an emerging strategic partnership between the United States and Angola.
With a USAID Mission in Angola, the United States will be better placed to expand and invest in its relationships with the government and people of Angola. USAID will work closely with the people and Government of Angola to achieve the objectives under the country’s National Development Plan, including building human capital through investments in health, education and training, modernizing infrastructure, increasing economic diversification and environmental sustainability, and supporting a more open and equitable society.
President Biden is the first U.S. President to visit Angola and his trip celebrated the deepening of the U.S.-Angola relationship.