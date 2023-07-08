Office of The President- Republic of the Gambia


The Office of the President informs the public that His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will travel to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, scheduled to hold July 9, 2023, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The President and delegation will depart Banjul International Airport tomorrow, July 8, 2023, at 4:00 pm.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of The President- Republic of the Gambia.