The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Saturday, 3rd September 2022, inspected ongoing work on the construction of the Elmina Fishing Harbour, as part of his 2-day working visit of the Central Region.

The 30-month project commenced on 1st August 2020 following the cutting of the sod by President Akufo-Addo.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, told President Akufo-Addo that the project is currently 91% complete, following the completion of the construction of the south breakwater, the north breakwater, sheet-piling, dredging, scour and ploughing, and reclamation works.

The Minister revealed that, currently, civil related infrastructure works including buildings, pavement works, roads and stormwater constructions are ongoing and will be completed on schedule.

“The ongoing construction of the breakwaters, quay walls, civil buildings, together with the dredging and reclamation works of the new port basin will guarantee the sustainable revitalization of Elmina and the long-term development of this strategic port,” he stated.

The Elmina Fishing Port Rehabilitation and Expansion Project aims at constructing adequate facilities, berthing space and creating a deep marine access to ensure the durability of the Elmina harbour.

Furthermore, the Project will strengthen Elmina’s position on the fishing and salt industries and place the city at the heart of the cultural ambitions of the Akufo-Addo Government, making Elmina one of the most dynamic coastal cities in Ghana.

In all, the Project will, first, see to upgrading existing facilities such as the administration building, the slipways, workshop, and the maintenance dredging of the existing Port.

Secondly, the Project will also include the construction of a new fishing harbour, with a main breakwater and a quay wall to enable larger fishing vessels to safely moor and offload, a dedicated access road to the Port, and a warehouse for storage.

Other new works include the construction of an additional administrative building; a shed for the fish market; a shed for fishing net mending; two (2) Cold Stores/ Ice factories; a new slipway for bigger vessels with a boat refurbishment area; a toilet block; and a day care centre.

The Project will also provide beach and coastal protection works, as well as restoration of the area in front of the Elmina Castle, to enhance tourism.