International executive search firm Preng&Associates has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference as an Associate Sponsor. In this capacity, Preng&Associates will support industry engagement as companies and stakeholders convene in Cape Town to discuss the future of Africa’s energy industry.

As the African energy market continues to grow with new investments and partnerships driving the sector forward, finding the right talent to lead these initiatives is paramount. Preng&Associates, with over 40 years of experience, has successfully placed top executives and industry leaders in key roles across the energy value chain. Their participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 underscores the company’s role as a trusted partner for Africa’s energy industry through world-class executive recruitment and consulting services.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Africa’s energy sector is ripe with opportunity, with new discoveries opening up frontier markets, reinvestments boosting capacity in producing nations and cross-border ventures driving regional trade and commerce. While foreign companies expand their reach in Africa, the continent’s local firms continue to drive projects forward. Preng&Associates sponsorship at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 comes at a time when talent acquisition is vital to the region’s energy growth. At the event this November, the company will foster meaningful connects while sharing insights on leadership, talent management and future opportunities.

“Preng&Associates has been instrumental in helping African energy companies find the leadership necessary to thrive in a dynamic industry. Their deep understanding of the energy sector, combined with their global network, allows them to identify and place visionary leaders who are committed to driving Africa’s energy transformation,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.