EcoFlow (https://apo-opa.co/3AwvyJ5), a global leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce its Black Friday sale (https://apo-opa.co/3O1DTaI), running from 7th to 30th November 2024. For nearly a month, South African customers can enjoy unbeatable discounts on a wide selection of best-selling EcoFlow products, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade their power solutions and gear up for a fun and outdoorsy summer time! Some of the top product combos for Black Friday 2024 include:

RIVER 2 PRO + 160W Solar Panel Bundle (https://apo-opa.co/3NXHtmk)

Originally priced at R15,499, now 29% off at R10,999.

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro offers a capacity of 768Wh, and with EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, it can be fully recharged via AC power in just 70 minutes—70% faster than the industry average. Weighing only 7.8 kg, this portable power station is ideal for both adventures and daily power needs. Paired with the 160W solar panel, this bundle ensures your devices stay charged when you're off the grid.

DELTA 2 MAX + 800W Alternator Charger Bundle (https://apo-opa.co/40Cv3I1)

Originally priced at R29,499, now 5% off at R27,999.

This bundle introduces the industry’s first Drive&Charge portable power solution. With an exceptional 800W output and DC-to-DC charging, the Alternator Charger replenishes 1kWh in just 1.3 hours during transit—8 times faster than the typical 12V car charger. The Alternator Charger also doubles as an emergency vehicle jump starter and features a built-in battery maintainer to prolong the vehicle’s starter battery life.

The DELTA 2 Max has a base capacity of 2,048Wh, expandable up to 6,144Wh with extra batteries. With an AC input of 2300W and a solar input of 1000W, the DELTA 2 Max charges from 0 to 100% in just 81 minutes via AC or in 2.3 hours via solar. For those seeking to improve their off-grid living, EcoFlow’s On-the-Road solutions offer home-like convenience while traveling.

WAVE 2 + Extra Battery Bundle (https://apo-opa.co/3NXqWPu)

Originally priced at R28,999, now 17% off at R23,999.

Beat the heat (or cold) on the go with the EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable AC&Heater, and extend your runtime with an extra battery for year-round comfort. Delivering market-leading performance, the WAVE 2 offers 5100 BTU of cooling and 6100 BTU of heating, efficiently covering spaces up to 10 square meters (107.6 sq ft). Now 22% smaller than its predecessor, the WAVE 2 is even more portable—perfect for camping, RV adventures, and outdoor events.

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, preparing for power outages, or simply looking to boost energy efficiency, EcoFlow has something for you. Don't miss these limited-time deals to power up your lifestyle with smart, sustainable energy solutions.

For more details, visit https://za.EcoFlow.com

Media contact:

Haochen Zhang

haochen.zhang@ecoflow.com