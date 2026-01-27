The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training concluded a successful oversight visit to the University of Venda yesterday, where it expressed satisfaction with the institution’s level of preparedness for the 2026 academic year.

The visit marked the start of the committee’s week-long oversight programme, aimed at assessing higher education public institutions’ state of readiness ahead of the 2026 academic year. The committee found no major areas of concern or operational challenges during its engagement with the university.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, commended the university’s leadership for demonstrating strong governance, effective planning and visible progress in infrastructure development. “We are satisfied with what we have observed at the University of Venda. The institution has shown clear commitment and capable leadership, particularly in ensuring that previously stalled infrastructure projects are revived and completed without loss of public funds,” said Mr Letsie.

The committee was particularly impressed by progress at the Health Sciences precinct, where construction challenges have been addressed and the building is now fully operational. The facility includes state-of-the-art nursing and clinical simulation laboratories, as well as modern hospital simulation rooms that enhance teaching and learning.

“The quality of facilities we saw, especially in the Health Sciences building, reflects serious investment in academic excellence. The leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, executive management, Council Chairperson and the entire Council is commendable,” Mr Letsie added.

The university reported to the committee that approximately 70 per cent of students have already been registered, and it is confident that enrolment targets will be fully met by the end of this week. “Based on the information presented and what we observed on the ground, the University of Venda is ready for the 2026 academic year,” emphasised Mr Letsie.

