Rabat, a 100% Moroccan company that provides cutting-edge solutions to cyberthreats, took part in the second edition of the GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com) Morocco exhibition, organized in Marrakech between May 29 and 31, 2024.

Founded in 2022 by Moroccan entrepreneurs and cyber security experts with over 15 years of experience, Polymorpho has always been committed to defying the complexity of cyber threats through innovative and adaptive solutions for individuals, companies, governments, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement agencies to prevent and investigate cybercrime.

Reda Cherqaoui, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Polymorpho, confirmed that the Moroccan cyber security company used their global expertise and know-how to launch their own venture.

Indeed, after many years of experience in France, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, the Moroccan founders have chosen to return home and Africa to create Polymorpho, a company offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions meeting the diverse cyber security needs of each organization.

At GITEX Africa 2024, Polymorpho demonstrated to visitors and potential partners how their constant research and development make it possible for them to be ahead of increasingly diverse and rapid attacks.

Through this event bringing together all digital players from throughout Africa, the continent keeps demonstrating to the world that the future of digital innovation is being formed by extraordinary abilities. Yet in cyber security alone, the potential and improvements to be made in Africa are quite substantial.

In fact, according to the most up-to-date statistics by Nairametrics, cyberattacks against African firms increased by 20% in Q1 2024 when compared to the same time last year.

While there was a 5% rise in the average number of attacks per firm globally compared to the same quarter last year, the research found that African organizations saw the most attacks compared to others.

With an increasingly attacked continent, the need for effective and adaptive cyber security measures is imminent.

Polymorpho is ready for the challenge with their cutting-edge services and solutions in defensive security, offensive security, and cyber intelligence.

According to the Polymorpho team, being part of Gitex Africa was a great way to meet key partners and clients in need of more adaptive and tailored solutions. Polymorpho is motivated to keep inventing and pushing the limits of traditional cyber security solutions. We are honored to represent Morocco on the global scene and to demonstrate that Africa has nothing to envy from other continents in terms of technology, innovation, and cyber intelligence.

Polymorpho at Gitex Africa 2024: https://apo-opa.co/4cfbpEA