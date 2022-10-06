The September/October 2022 edition of the Luxury and Business publication PLEASURES Magazine (www.PleasuresMagazine.com.ng) highlights the African Industrial Conference and Awards 2022 #AIDCA, won by His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Malam Mele Kolo Kyari, among others.

The air of glitz that radiated at the epoch-making event resonated beyond the shores of Nigeria as the recipients won big supported by eminent personalities such as His Excellency, Arc. Namadi Sambo, former Vice President of Nigeria, Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu GamboMr John Asein, Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Senator Andy Ubah, Dr Ibukun Adebayo (CEO - Rock Realty Limited), Dr. Umaru Abdul Mutallab, Chairman, Jaiz Bank Plc, and Bashir Ahmed (Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Buhari).

Other dignitaries among the who-is-who that attended the event also included Inimfon Etuk (Founder, She Forum Africa), Her Excellency, Alayingi Sylva, wife of Petroleum minister, Hon. Kabir Tukura Ibrahim, House of Reps member, Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasagu/Sakaba Federal Constituency of Kebbi Stat, Ahmed Modibbo, Managing Director, Highland Disco Acquisition Co. Ltd., Engr. Ali Rabiu, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Mr Oke Afolabi, CEO/Managing Director, Global Infoswift Technologies, Abba Bello (Dan Adalan Katsina), MD/CEO Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM Bank), Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo, Executive Secretary/CEO National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mohammed Sani Sidi, MFR, Former Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Alhaji Lawal Bindawa (Zannan Katsina).

The Olu of Warri emerged as AIDCA Humanitarian Royal Father of the Year after coming tops in an online voting, while the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, bagged the AIDCA Outstanding Peace Promoter/Traditional Ruler of the Year Award.

Similarly, Mele Kolo Kyari won the 2022 AIDA Outstanding Industrial Revolution Leader of The Year, and Pastor Enoch Adeboye emerged the 2022 AIDA Outstanding Clergy/Humanitarian of the Year.

The AIDCA Award which took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja was held with the theme: "Enabling Transformation in The Digital Economy."

The well-attended creme de la creme event also saw Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda, Director-General of Sahelian Centre for Leadership and Development and a national chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2022 Outstanding Exemplary Leader of the Year, while Charles Chukwuemeka, CEO, Tent Group Limited emerged the 2022 AIDA Outstanding Real Estate Company of The Year.

Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo, the wife of Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, currently serving as the National President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Hajia Aisha Bagudu - Founder, Mallpai Foundation and First Lady of Kebbi State, the former first lady of Benue State Arc. Yemisi Suswam (Ph.D., FNIA) all won the 2022 Outstanding Humanitarian Award of The Year.

In addition, the Chairman and CEO of Afro Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, bagged the 2022 AIDA Entrepreneur of The Year Award, while Dr. Lola Bayode, the Founder of Dorian Home for Charity and Social Development bagged the 2022 AIDA Outstanding Humanitarian of The Year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Remi Duyile, President and CEO, Image Consulting Group, USA, won the 2022 AIDA Outstanding Diaspora Leader of The Year award.

All awardees recorded a wide acceptance in their spheres of endeavour as trailblazers and bridge builders, with a track record of excellence and clear vision in leadership.

The 2022 AIDCA was packaged by Dotmount Communications Group in collaboration with Yahoo Finance, Associated Press, and The Times of Jerusalem.

It featured global thought leaders who shared ideas and discuss the newest trends in development, economic issues and experiences from across different countries on the continent.

www.dtcoms.com . www.PleasuresMagazine.com.ng