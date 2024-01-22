In a strategic move to bolster leadership within government administration, Dr. Hala El Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, convened a crucial meeting with Dr. Ali El Mallagi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ESLSCA University. The focus of the discussion centered on enhancing support for the Master's program in Government Business Administration.

The collaborative efforts between the Ministry and ESLSCA University, as part of the National Initiative for grooming young leaders in state administration, were underscored during the meeting. Emphasizing the importance of human capital in the nation's development plans, Dr. Hala El Said highlighted the value of investing in the training and preparation of future government leaders.

A noteworthy protocol was unveiled during the discussions, involving the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and ESLSCA University Paris. This protocol outlines the establishment of a branch of ESLSCA University in Egypt, dedicated to providing 1500 scholarships for the comprehensive training of government employees over ten cohorts.

Dr. El Said expressed the Ministry's commitment to nurturing human resources as a strategic priority for achieving sustainable and inclusive development. The Ministry, at the onset of each semester, invites nominations from ministries and entities to select individuals for specialized training tailored to their respective needs.

Highlighting the program's success, Dr. El Said revealed that 79 government entities have benefited from the initiative to date. A total of 420 individuals have received diplomas, 420 have obtained first-semester certificates, and 210 have earned a master's degree, bringing the total number of program beneficiaries to 1050 individuals, spanning across nine cohorts.

The Minister disclosed an agreement to grant professional doctoral scholarships to the top two graduates of each Master's program cohort. These graduates will also be offered opportunities to serve as faculty members at ESLSCA University upon completion of their doctorates.

The meeting concluded with discussions on obtaining support from the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development to facilitate ESLSCA University's access to spatial and technical resources available within various entities and ministries, thereby enhancing the program's effectiveness.