The Pitcher Awards, the pan‑African benchmark for creative excellence, has announced the winners of its 2026 edition, celebrating groundbreaking work from across the continent and beyond. This year marks a historic milestone as the festival welcomed entries from Mozambique and the United States of America for the very first time, underscoring its expanding global reach and commitment to celebrating creativity without borders.

Reflecting on this year’s achievements, Dr. Nnamdi Ndu, Chairman of the Pitcher Festival, said:

“The 2026 Pitcher Awards showcase the extraordinary evolution of African creativity. This year’s winners demonstrate a boldness, cultural depth, and technical mastery that continue to elevate our region on the global stage. Welcoming new countries into the competition—and seeing them excel—reinforces our belief that creativity truly has no borders. We celebrate every winner and look forward to an unforgettable 10th edition in 2027.”

Gold and Grand Prix winners were unveiled during the official streaming premiere, while all Shortlist, Bronze, and Silver recognitions are available on the festival website.

2026 Grand Prix&Gold Winners

Grand Prix

Culture - Corporate Image&Reputation Management — NoVita by The Bar Africa for NuVita Biscuits, Kenya

— NoVita by The Bar Africa for NuVita Biscuits, Kenya Heritage - Outdoor Ambient&Installations — MozaMbique Has 2M by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique

Gold

Care - Public Health&Safety — La caravane d'excision – The FGM Caravan by L’Agence X for Mouvement femmes et paroles, Côte d’Ivoire

— La caravane d'excision – The FGM Caravan by L’Agence X for Mouvement femmes et paroles, Côte d’Ivoire Channel - Use of Media — MozaMbique Has 2M by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique

— MozaMbique Has 2M by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique Culture - Corporate Image&Reputation Management — Portrait of a Nation by Create Mozambique for Millennium Bim, Mozambique

— Portrait of a Nation by Create Mozambique for Millennium Bim, Mozambique Culture - Use of Cultural Insights — Maggi Tales of Ramadan by All Seasons Zenith for Maggi, Nestlé Nigeria

— Maggi Tales of Ramadan by All Seasons Zenith for Maggi, Nestlé Nigeria Culture - Use of Cultural Insights — NoVita by The Bar Africa for NuVita Biscuits, Kenya

— NoVita by The Bar Africa for NuVita Biscuits, Kenya Culture - Use of Cultural Insights — MozaMbique Has 2M by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique

— MozaMbique Has 2M by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique Entertainment - Entertainment Film — First Beach by Dentsu Creative for Corona Africa, South Africa

— First Beach by Dentsu Creative for Corona Africa, South Africa Effectiveness - Business Impact — 2M SAMMA FRESH by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique

— 2M SAMMA FRESH by Create Mozambique for 2M Beer, Mozambique Heritage - Film — The Origin of Wonder by Dentsu Creative Kenya for Magical Kenya, Kenya Tourism Board

— The Origin of Wonder by Dentsu Creative Kenya for Magical Kenya, Kenya Tourism Board Heritage - Outdoor Activations — BUSiness UNUSUAL by The Quollective for Kiira Motors Corporation, Uganda

— BUSiness UNUSUAL by The Quollective for Kiira Motors Corporation, Uganda Heritage - Outdoor Ambient&Installations — Martell on the Move by PHD Nigeria for Pernod Ricard, Nigeria

— Martell on the Move by PHD Nigeria for Pernod Ricard, Nigeria Heritage - Print — The Sun‑Powered Print Ad by Dentsu Creative South Africa for Corona Africa

Special Awards — 2026

Digital Agency of the Year: digitXplus, Nigeria

digitXplus, Nigeria Media Agency of the Year: PHD Nigeria

PHD Nigeria Advertising Agency of the Year: Create Mozambique

Create Mozambique Media Network of the Year: OMD

OMD Advertising Agency Network of the Year: Dentsu Africa

Dentsu Africa Independent Network of the Year: The Quollective Africa

The Quollective Africa Regional Holding Company of the Year: Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group Brand of the Year (National): 2M Beer Mozambique

2M Beer Mozambique Brand of the Year (Multinational): Martell

Martell Marketing Company of the Year (National): Kiira Motors Corporation, Uganda

Kiira Motors Corporation, Uganda Marketing Company of the Year (Multinational): AB InBev

Appreciation for the International Jury

The Pitcher Festival extends its deep appreciation to the international jury, composed of industry leaders from across Africa and beyond, who meticulously judged, curated, and benchmarked the 2026 entries. Their expertise and dedication ensured that this year’s awards upheld the highest standards of creative excellence.

The category juries were led by the following Jury Presidents:

Care — Kerstin Trikalitis, CEO&Co‑Founder, Out There Media

— Kerstin Trikalitis, CEO&Co‑Founder, Out There Media Channel — Dozie Okafor, MD/CEO, PHD Nigeria&President, MIPAN

— Dozie Okafor, MD/CEO, PHD Nigeria&President, MIPAN Craft — Yash Deb, Co‑Founder&Creative Partner, The Bar Africa, Kenya

— Yash Deb, Co‑Founder&Creative Partner, The Bar Africa, Kenya Culture — Anand Badami, SVP&Growth Lead, Emerging Markets&Innovation, Publicis West Africa

— Anand Badami, SVP&Growth Lead, Emerging Markets&Innovation, Publicis West Africa Digital — Karim Yermeche, CEO, Lotus Conseil, Algeria

— Karim Yermeche, CEO, Lotus Conseil, Algeria Good&Effectiveness — Dawn Rowlands, CEO, Dentsu Africa

— Dawn Rowlands, CEO, Dentsu Africa Entertainment — Steve Babaeko, CEO/CCO, X3M Ideas&Vice President, Area Director for Africa, IAA

— Steve Babaeko, CEO/CCO, X3M Ideas&Vice President, Area Director for Africa, IAA Heritage — Maxwell Ngari, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative East Africa

A Celebration of African Creativity

The 2026 edition once again highlighted the imagination, discipline, and creative excellence shaping the future of African storytelling. Winning entries will be featured globally as part of the Pitcher Showcase, the festival’s traveling pop‑up exhibition.

As the Pitcher Awards prepares to celebrate its 10th edition in 2027, the festival looks ahead to an even grander celebration of a decade of creative excellence.

Explore all winners and recognized work at www.PitcherFestival.com or continue with more festival updates.

About the Pitcher Festival:

The Pitcher Festival is Africa’s leading celebration of creativity across marketing, advertising, media, PR, digital, entertainment, and related industries. At its core is the prestigious Pitcher Awards, the Pan‑African benchmark for creative excellence, honouring outstanding agencies, brands, and talent shaping the continent’s narrative. Key tracks of the Festival include: Pitcher Awards, Pitcher Learning, Pitcher Archive, Pitcher Impact, and Pitcher Showcase.