The first-ever cooperation agreement between the Philippines and Comoros was signed by Philippine Ambassador to Comoros with residence in Nairobi, Marie Charlotte G. Tang, and Comorian Minister of Interior, Information, Decentralization and Territory Administration, Fakridine Mahamoud on 19 June 2024 in Moroni, the capital of Comoros.

Under the General Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of the Union of the Comoros, the two countries will cooperate in various areas, including on health, education, culture, environment, vocational and technical training, and tourism.

In her remarks following the signing, Ambassador Tang described the MOU as a milestone in Philippines-Comoros relations as it will open the doors for further cooperation between the two sides.

Noting that the Philippines and Comoros face similar sustainable development challenges and goals as archipelagic states, she also said that the MOU provides a platform for both countries to collaborate more closely in areas such as climate change, disaster risk reduction and management, and maritime governance.

Interior Minister Mahamoud, who signed the MOU as acting Foreign Minister, expressed the Comoros’ readiness to advance its relationship with the Philippines, stating that the MOU marks the start of further cooperation between the two countries.

He added that Comoros stands to gain significant insights from the Philippines, particularly in the maritime domain and on disaster risk reduction and management.

Comoros, a small archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has made significant progress in recent years to enhance its economic and social development.

Known as the “Perfume Islands” for its lush landscapes and fragrant crops like ylang-ylang and vanilla, Comoros is gaining recognition for its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Like the Philippines, Comoros is making strides in conservation efforts to protect its rich marine biodiversity and unique ecosystems for future generations.