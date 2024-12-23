Philippine Ambassador Mersole J. Mellejor presented his credentials to President Ibrahim Traoré of the People's Republic of Burkina Faso at the President's House in the capital Ouagadougou on Thursday, 19 December 2024.

President Traoré conveyed his gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for appointing an ambassador to Burkina Faso. The president said that he has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabes Abroad and other agencies to pursue cooperation with the Philippines in areas that will benefit both countries.

On the Filipinos in Burkina Faso, the president said that they are very welcomed as he expressed his hope that they will be motivated to remain in the country.

Ambassador Mellejor thanked President Traoré for the opportunity to present his credentials adding that his purpose is to work with the president's official representatives to further enhance relations between the Philippines and Burkina Faso at the bilateral and international levels.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Burkina Faso were formally established on 10 October 2002. Most of the Filipinos in Burkina Faso are connected with the academe, religious missions and the country's strategic gold mining sector.