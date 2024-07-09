Ambassador Mersole J. Mellejor presented his credentials to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House, the seat of the country's presidency, in the capital Accra on Monday, 08 July 2024.
Ambassador Mellejor also presented the Letter of Recall of former Ambassador Shirley Q. Ho-Vicario.
During the conversation that followed, President Akufo-Addo said that the Philippines and Ghana have long-standing relations and must continue to work together noting that both countries cooperate in the international arena on such issues as peace and security, climate change and the protection of the environment.
He offered a toast for strong PHL-Ghana relations and conveyed his best wishes for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.