A new joint venture between PetroGuin and Tender Oil and Gas marks a step forward in unlocking Guinea-Bissau’s offshore potential, reinforcing broader momentum across West Africa’s deepwater frontier.

Signed during the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris on Wednesday by Petroguin Director General Alfredo Malú and Tender Oil and Gas Chairman and CEO Teodor Ovidiu Tender, the agreement for Blocks 5C and 6C reflects increasing investor confidence in a basin long constrained by capital intensity and technical barriers.

“The discovery in Senegal and Chevron’s recent entry into the deepwater blocks in Guinea-Bissau have begun to have an impact, arousing interest in the deep offshore areas of Guinea-Bissau and the subregion,” said Malú.

At the core of the agreement is a comprehensive seismic campaign, including the acquisition and interpretation of 2D and 3D data, aimed at improving subsurface understanding and supporting future drilling.

“The Partnership Agreement between Tender Oil and Gas and PetroGuin-EP will accelerate exploration work in our deep offshore areas, which previously did not attract much interest due to the heavy investment and advanced technologies required,” said Malú.

Beyond its technical scope, the partnership signals a broader shift, as frontier markets like Guinea-Bissau increasingly attract agile, partnership-driven players capable of operating in complex environments.

“It will enable greater dynamism in the country's oil sector, with the short- and medium-term goal of advancing exploration drilling,” Malú said.

With a focus on accelerating exploration timelines and stimulating sector activity, the JV underscores the role of strategic collaboration in advancing the next phase of Africa’s deepwater development.