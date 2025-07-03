Positioning natural gas at the center of its growth strategy, independent oil and gas company Perenco is driving one of Central Africa’s most ambitious energy developments through the Cap Lopez LNG terminal in Gabon – a flagship project set to come online in 2026. Situated at the existing Cap Lopez oil terminal, the $2 billion initiative will introduce a floating LNG (FLNG) vessel designed to monetize the country’s offshore gas reserves and reduce gas flaring. Following completion, the project is expected to serve as a catalyst for energy diversification and broader economic growth in the country.

Marking Gabon’s first large-scale gas development following a final investment decision in 2024, the project signals a major step forward for regional energy security and industrialization. Currently under construction in Dubai, the FLNG unit will boast a production capacity of 700,000 tons of LNG and 25,000 tons of LPG annually, supported by storage infrastructure capable of holding 137,000 cubic meters. In support of this venture, engineering and construction company Technomak recently signed an agreement with Dixstone – a Perenco affiliate – for the integration of the offshore FLNG barge. Perenco is a Gold Partner at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies in Cape Town.

The project forms part of a broader energy strategy being implemented by Perenco in Africa. In the Republic of Congo, the company continues to expand its upstream footprint with the commissioning of the Kombi 2 platform on the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II permit. Currently under construction by Dixstone at the Nieuwdorp shipyard in the Netherlands, the platform is scheduled to depart in October and enter into operation offshore Pointe-Noire by early next year. With an estimated investment exceeding $200 million – and forming part of broader developments nearing $900 million – the project includes new drilling phases, infrastructure upgrades and the optimization of existing wells. The Kombi 2 platform will feature an integrated wellbay module to accommodate new wells, aiming to unlock an additional 10 million barrels of oil equivalent, with targeted output gains of 4 million cubic feet per day. Power generation for the platform will be supported by dual gas turbined linked to a 33-kV electrical hub, reinforcing Perenco’s commitment to operational efficiency and sustainable resource development in Congo.

On the exploration front, Perenco continues to cement its role as a premier independent in Africa’s energy landscape through a robust portfolio of upstream and gas infrastructure developments across the continent. In early 2024 an appraisal well in Gabon spudded near the Hylia South West discovery revealed substantial oil-bearing columns in the Ntchengue Ocean reservoir and reinforcing the potential of the lower Madiela carbonate formation. In Cameroon, the company launched its inaugural gas-to-industry project in July 2024, supplying 3.5-6.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Sanaga South field to the Keda tile factory via a 6-km pipeline – a milestone following its 9.9% equity acquisition in offshore operatory Golar LNG a month earlier.

These initiatives underscore Perenco’s integrated energy strategy, with the company’s participation as a Gold Partner at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 set to showcase their strategic role in shaping Africa’s energy future through large-scale gas monetization, infrastructure expansion and frontier exploration. Taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, 2025, the event promises to shine a light on these transformative projects and drive high-level dialogue on investment, innovation and sustainable development in Africa’s oil and gas sector.