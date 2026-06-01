PayAngel (https://PayAngel.com), a cross-border payments platform built by migrants and shaped by a lived understanding of the migrant journey, today announced an expanded collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. Leveraging Currencycloud, a Visa Direct solution, PayAngel will strengthen its multicurrency account and international payout capabilities.

The collaboration enables PayAngel to support faster, more efficient cross border payouts across multiple currencies and countries, enhancing how individuals and businesses move money internationally. This capability supports everyday use cases that matter to PayAngel’s customers, from contributing to family milestones and fulfilling communal obligations, to supporting businesses that operate across borders.

Born out of a desire to challenge the high costs, friction, and lack of transparency that have long defined traditional remittances, PayAngel enables fee free transfers, competitive FX rates, and dependable settlement across 22 African countries, as well as India and Bangladesh. The platform also supports businesses through a web based B2B payments portal that enables collections, disbursements, and cross border settlement without the need for local presence or complex integrations.

By utilising Currencycloud’s regulated infrastructure, PayAngel is able to streamline settlement flows, improve operational efficiency, and expand its ability to serve customers with clarity, control, and confidence. The collaboration aligns with PayAngel’s long term strategy to scale responsibly, deepen trust, and invest in resilient global payments infrastructure.

“Access to dependable, well governed payment rails is essential to supporting globally connected communities,” said Jones Amegbor, CEO at PayAngel. “This collaboration strengthens the infrastructure behind our platform, helping us deliver faster and more efficient cross border payments while staying focused on the human connections those payments represent.”

“Visa Direct is focused on enabling secure, seamless money movement across the global payments ecosystem,” said Philip Konopik, SVP, Head of CMS, Visa Europe. “It's fantastic to be collaborating with fintechs such as PayAngel, to help supercharge innovation that improves how money moves for consumers and businesses worldwide.”