Parliament has approved government’s proposal to borrow funds to strengthen cancer care in Uganda through the establishment of regional oncology centres in Mbale and Arua.

The resolution authorises government to borrow up to €9.4 million from UniCredit Bank Austria for the construction and equipping of the Mbale Oncology Centre, and US$36.5 million from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the construction of the Arua Oncology Centre and procurement of radiotherapy equipment for Mbale.

The approval followed the presentation of the Committee on National Economy’s report by Chairperson, Hon. John Bosco Ikojo (Bukedea County), who said the loans will significantly expand access to quality cancer care across Uganda.

“Cancer is claiming thousands of lives every year because services are concentrated in Kampala. These loans will help decentralise oncology care and bring treatment closer to the people,” said Ikojo.

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) currently handles more than 54,000 patients annually, including 35,968 new cases and 24,629 deaths each year. Legislators overwhelmingly supported the proposal, noting that the Eastern and Northern regions, which contribute the highest patient numbers, urgently need specialised facilities.

Hon. Masaba Karim (Ind., Industrial Division, Mbale) welcomed the decision, describing it as a lifeline for the people of Eastern Uganda.

“I have always cautioned against approving loans without a clear purpose, but this is a development project that will benefit millions of Ugandans. Mbale Regional Hospital serves the entire Eastern region, and this investment will make a real difference,” he said.

Presiding over the sitting, Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa commended Members for supporting the loans, calling the move a milestone in promoting health equity.

“We are not just approving loans; we are approving hope for thousands of Ugandans who deserve timely cancer treatment,” Tayebwa said.

The UniCredit Bank Austria loan will have a tenure of 23 years, including a five-year grace period, while the IsDB financing carries a 25-year maturity on concessional terms. The government will provide US$4.79 million in counterpart funding.

The initiative aligns with Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan IV. Construction of both centres is expected to commence in the current financial year 2025/2026.