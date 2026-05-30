More than 1,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts turned up for the Rwenzori Marathon Activation Run in Mombasa, underscoring the growing popularity of the annual marathon and strengthening ties between Uganda and Kenya through sports and tourism.

The event was graced by Ambassador Charles Ssentongo from Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was warmly welcomed by the Consul General, Ambassador Herbert Kiguli. The activation run forms part of a series of promotional activities aimed at mobilizing participants ahead of the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon, scheduled to take place in Uganda this August.

Addressing participants, Amb. Ssentongo encouraged the Mombasa community and the wider Kenyan public to take part in the Rwenzori Marathon as a means of promoting regional integration, exploring the beauty and diversity of East Africa, and fostering cultural exchange between Uganda and Kenya.

He emphasized that sports have the power to strengthen people-to-people connections, enhance mutual understanding, and contribute to deeper cooperation among East African nations.

Speaking on behalf of the Mombasa County Government, the County Executive Committee Member for Tourism, Trade and Culture, Mr. Mohamed Osman Ali, called on the gathering to embrace East African tourism and cultural integration as a driver of economic growth and development.

He noted that countries within the region should view one another as partners rather than competitors, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to promote East Africa as a single tourism destination. According to Mr. Ali, increased cultural and tourism exchanges between Uganda and Kenya can create new economic opportunities, strengthen regional unity, and improve livelihoods across the region.

The activation run highlighted the growing enthusiasm for the Rwenzori Marathon and reinforced its role as a platform for promoting sports tourism, healthy lifestyles, and regional cooperation. Participants expressed excitement about the upcoming marathon, which continues to attract runners from across East Africa and beyond.