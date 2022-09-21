The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will deliver the opening keynote address at this year’s edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com), taking place from October 18-21, 2022 in Cape Town. Following his address, H.E. Al Ghais will lead an OPEC-Africa Dialogue Session, alongside both African OPEC and non-OPEC member countries, in pursuit of an aligned narrative regarding Africa’s oil and gas future.

The state of play of Africa’s oil and gas sector in 2022 has been dynamic, as new discoveries have been made, large-scale projects developments kick off and global supply-demand curves bear a direct impact on barrel prices. As the continent pursues an accelerated post-COVID-19 recovery on the back of oil and gas growth, challenges associated with financing, price volatility and a lack of exploration continue to shape both African and global oil and gas markets. For Africa, achieving and sustaining market stability is critical, particularly as industry stakeholders move to capitalize on the 125+ billion barrels of oil and 600 trillion cubic feet of gas that the continent holds, in an effort to eradicate energy poverty.

In this regard, the recently-inaugurated OPEC Secretary General represents the ideal figure to drive discussions around market stability, with a view to securing an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers and a steady return for producers. H.E. Al Ghais holds 30 years of experience across the global oil and gas industry, which have not only positioned him as a well-known OPEC figure, but also as an industry expert. Prior to his inauguration as OPEC Secretary General, H.E. Al Ghais advised six Kuwaiti oil ministers; served in various positions at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation; and represented a leading member of Kuwait’s delegation to the meetings of OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries.

Accordingly, H.E. Al Ghais brings a wealth of experience to the table and is set to leverage his diplomatic background to help drive discussions on Africa’s oil and gas future. At a time when over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity and over 900 million lack access to clean cooking solutions, accelerated development of the continent’s oil and gas resources represents the key to stabilizing energy markets, alleviating energy poverty and driving sustainable socioeconomic growth. As a keynote speaker at AEW 2022, H.E. Al Ghais will drive this very narrative, providing insight into market stabilization solutions and unified petroleum policies among OPEC and non-OPEC producing nations.

“We are proud to announce that H.E. Al Ghais, OPEC’s recently inaugurated Secretary General, will be coming to AEW 2022 and participating as a keynote speaker. Representing an industry leader and veteran, H.E. Al Ghais will be instrumental in any and all discussions on oil and market stability. With a range of stakeholders spanning the entire continent and the energy value chain all coming to Cape Town to engage in four days of discussion and deal-signing, having H.E. Al Ghais lead dialogue speaks to the caliber of the event as the premier forum to discuss Africa’s energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.