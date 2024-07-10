In a show of solidarity and support, the Organization of Liberian Communities in Nigeria (OLICON) paid a courtesy visit to President Boakai during his visit to Abuja to attend the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

The Delegation, through the Organization's President, Mr. Garisson Thomas, expressed appreciation for the President's leadership and efforts to foster unity among all Liberians.

The President of OLICON conveyed his organization's profound gratitude for the President's unwavering support and tireless efforts in addressing the challenges faced by Liberians in Nigeria.

He also highlighted the positive contributions of OLICON to the social, cultural, and economic well-being of Liberians in Nigeria. In this light, he sought the President's assistance with scholarships for Liberian students in Nigeria and employment opportunities for qualified Liberians in Nigeria.

In response, President Boakai thanked the Delegation for the visit and assured them of his continued dedication to serving the interests of all Liberians, both at home and abroad.

The President reiterated his commitment to promoting the welfare and interests of Liberians living in the Diaspora, including Nigeria.

He acknowledged the vital role of OLICON in representing the interests of the Liberian Community and fostering a sense of belonging among its members.

The meeting, was attended by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Liberia's Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh.

The courtesy visit, according to OLICON's President Thomas, underscored the importance of fostering strong relationships between the Liberian government and its Diaspora communities, marking a significant step toward building a more interconnected and supportive network for Liberians living in Nigeria.