Orange to accelerate digital inclusion in Africa through the incorporation of regional languages in AI Large Language Models (LLMs) for the first time

Orange will fine-tune OpenAI’s open-source speech models and Meta’s openly available Llama 3.1 model to support regional African languages

Orange to provide resulting fine tuned AI models in open source for non-commercial use

Orange is committed to play a key role in the development of Responsible AI in Africa as well as promoting open-source AI in Europe

As part of Orange’s (www.Orange.com) commitment to digital inclusion and focus on driving growth in the Middle East and Africa, Orange announces that it will partner with OpenAI and Meta to fine-tune AI Large Language models (LLMs) to understand regional languages in Africa that today are not understood by any GenAI model.

This innovative project aims to develop custom AI models capable of allowing customers to communicate naturally in their local languages with Orange for customer support and sales. These open-source AI models will also be provided externally by Orange with a free license for non-commercial use such as for public health, public education, and many other services. Orange intends to help drive AI innovation in these regional languages including by collaborating on these new AI models with local startups and other technology companies, and by doing so, to mitigate the growing digital divide faced by people all across the African continent.

The initiative, commencing in the first half of 2025 will initially focus on incorporating regional languages, namely Wolof and Pulaar, spoken by 16 million people and six million people, respectively, in West Africa. Orange’s long-term goal is to work with many AI technology providers to enable future models to recognize all African languages spoken and written across Orange’s 18-country footprint in the region. By fine-tuning leading AI models such as OpenAI’s ‘Whisper’ speech model and Meta’s ‘Llama’ text model with diverse examples of these languages, we will enable them to better understand these regional languages. Orange’s vision is to make AI and other related advances accessible to all, including illiterate populations, who are currently unable to benefit from the potential of artificial intelligence. The initiative is a blueprint for how AI can be used to benefit those currently excluded.

In addition to this regional African language recognition project, OpenAI and Orange have signed an agreement that will provide Orange with direct access to OpenAI’s models, available for the first time in Europe with data processing and hosting in European datacenters, enabling Orange to work on improving existing solutions across its footprint. Furthermore, this new partnership will also facilitate early access to OpenAI’s latest and most advanced AI models, enabling the realization of other key use cases such as AI-based voice interactions with Orange customers.

Orange is focused on delivering ‘Responsible AI,’ where the company carefully chooses the most appropriate and simplest solution for each AI use case. This approach means only using the latest Large Language Models where they are necessary and otherwise choosing simpler and cheaper solutions, thereby minimizing the impact on the environment as well as reducing cost for the many valuable AI use cases deployed across Orange. Orange also is playing a key role in the development of a vibrant European AI ecosystem with their promotion of open-source AI projects with the goal of making AI affordably accessible for all.

For more information, and access to Orange OpenTech: Hello Future (https://apo-opa.co/4ePf78Z)

Press contacts:

Nicole Clarke

nicole.clarke@orange.com

Richard Rousseau

richard2.rousseau@orange.com

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.