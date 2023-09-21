Muanda, September 21, 2023, brought together around Meta (formerly Facebook), the 2Africa consortium - made up of telecom operators China Mobile International, Bayobab (formerly MTN Global Connect), Orange (https://www.Orange.com), center3 (formerly stc), Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC - has laid the 2Africa cable in the Democratic Republic of Congo, off Muanda in the Kongo-Central province.

2Africa (https://www.2AfricaCable.net/) will be the world's largest submarine cable project, connecting 33 countries from 2023 onwards and bringing faster, more reliable Internet service to every country where it is installed.

The arrival in Muanda follows successful African landings earlier this year in Port Said in Egypt; Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo; and Nacala, Mozambique.

This submarine cable will connect more than three billion people across three continents (Africa, Asia and Europe), offering an economic potential that should ultimately increase tenfold, boosting data transfer and developing business opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo and throughout Africa.

Mawezi RDC SA, the result of an alliance between Orange DRC and Airtel Congo RDC SA, is the landing partner for the Democratic Republic of Congo and is responsible for obtaining all the various authorizations prior to landing the cable, building the landing station and operating the station in open access mode, so that all Internet players can benefit from these additional international capacities. Today marks an important milestone for the 2Africa project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is a key piece of infrastructure for the country's digital transformation and its connection to the rest of the world.

Mawezi RDC SA has partnered with Meta, the landing party for the 2Africa submarine cable in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As a stakeholder, Meta was the main investor in the planning and preparation for the arrival and operation of the cable in the DRC.

Laetitia Molasoko N'Singa, Managing Director of Mawezi RDC SA, said: "I am extremely proud to see this project come to life. It will improve access to broadband Internet and accelerate the ambitions of His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine Tshisekedi's National Digital Plan."

Through this partnership, Orange DRC and Airtel Congo RDC SA reinforce their ambition to improve digital inclusion and development in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

About Airtel Africa:

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecoms solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services, both nationally and internationally.

We aim to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys. https://Airtel.Africa/

About Orange DRC:

Orange DRC is a subsidiary of the Orange Group. It is trusted by over 15 million subscribers. Orange DRC contributes to the economic and human development of the DRC through its commitment to digital and social inclusion, as well as its proximity to the Congolese people. www.Orange.cd

About Orange:

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at June 30, 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group had a total customer base of more than 291 million customers on June 30, 2023, including 246 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its “Lead the future” strategic plan, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. “Lead the future” capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information (online and on your mobile): www.Orange.com, www.Orange-Business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3ENx9sI.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.