School-age children between 5 and 19 years old now account for 33 per cent of mpox cases in Burundi, presenting a new challenge as families prepare for the upcoming school year.

“The rising number of mpox cases among children in Burundi, including children under five, is deeply concerning, and protecting them is our top priority,” said France Bégin, UNICEF Representative in Burundi. “Additionally, ensuring that all children can safely return to school amidst this outbreak is critical. Our teams are working closely with the Ministry of Education to implement health measures in schools, safeguard students, and prevent further learning disruptions.”

Since the first confirmed case on 25 July 2024, Burundi has reported 564 mpox cases, 62.9 per cent of which are under 19 years old, and over 1,576 suspected cases. There have been 1,774 alerts across 34 of the country’s 49 health districts, with the three health districts of Bujumbura being the outbreak's epicentre.

Children and vulnerable communities have been at the sharp end of an expanding outbreak of mpox across Eastern and Southern Africa. With more than 3 million children in Burundi heading back to school as of 16 September 2024, UNICEF and the government are scaling up efforts for their safe return to learning amid the mpox outbreak.

As the lead partner in education and emergency preparedness, UNICEF is providing technical support to the Ministry of Education to help prevent the spread of mpox in schools and support children affected to reduce the risk of dropouts. This includes addressing concerns in communities, training staff to identify early symptoms of mpox and refer learners to care, reinforcing hand hygiene, and supplying essential resources to ensure safety and maintain educational momentum.

UNICEF is appealing for US$58.8 million to address the rising mpox crisis across six African countries, including Burundi, where children are most affected. The response aims to stop transmission, protect children, and ensure the continuation of essential services. This includes coordinating with health authorities and partners, promoting vaccination, enhancing infection control, and providing mental health support. UNICEF also works to combat stigma, support families in isolation centres, and maintain critical services like education and healthcare during the outbreak.