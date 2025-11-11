With just one month to go until the highly anticipated MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, regional and international stakeholders are gearing up for the MSGBC basin’s premier energy and mining event, taking place on December 8-10, 2025, at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal.

Held under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development, the 2025 edition will convene government leaders, global investors and industry executives to unlock a new era of growth, integration and value creation across Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry.

A Landmark Year for Regional Production

This year’s event coincides with a milestone moment for the MSGBC basin, as first oil and gas production reshape the region’s economic trajectory. Senegal has officially achieved first oil from the deepwater Sangomar field, operated by Woodside Energy in partnership with the country’s state-owned Petrosen, marking a new chapter in national industrial development and job creation. Meanwhile, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, led by bp and Kosmos Energy, has reached its first gas milestone – positioning Senegal and Mauritania as pioneers in Africa’s offshore LNG frontier.

Further updates on the Yakaar-Teranga project and Bir Allah are expected to underscore the basin’s growing gas potential, cementing its status as one of the world’s most dynamic new energy frontiers.

Energy-Mining Nexus and Economic Diversification

Reflecting its 2025 theme, the conference will emphasize synergies between the energy and mining sectors to drive inclusive and sustainable development. Sessions will spotlight Mauritania’s green hydrogen leadership, with multi-billion-dollar projects spearheaded by partners such as HyDeal Ambition and CWP Global; Guinea-Conakry’s booming mining industry, led by major bauxite and iron ore developments like Simandou; and cross-sector infrastructure projects, including LNG export terminals, power interconnectors and cross-border pipelines.

As countries like The Gambia target 90% electricity access by end-2025, the conference will examine how regional integration and investment can fast-track universal energy access while supporting industrial growth.

High-Level Participation and Strategic Dialogue

Held under the high patronage of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, the event will feature a Ministerial Dialogue with top energy leaders from across the basin including Senegal’s Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines Birame Soulèye Diop; Mauritania’s Minister of Energy and Oil Mohamed Ould Khaled; The Gambia’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Nani Juwara; Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of Natural Resources Malam Sambu; and Guinea-Conakry’s Minister of Energy, Hydropower and Hydrocarbons Namory Camara.

In addition to high-level panels and policy discussions, the program includes a Technical Workshop Day on December 8 hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Senegal, focused on gas field management, local content and production optimization. A CEO Assembly will gather C-suite executives, government officials and financiers for closed-door investment discussions.

Executives from Kosmos Energy, Woodside Energy, Africa Fortesa Corporation and S&P Global Commodity Insights are among those confirmed to share insights on project pipelines, regional competitiveness and global market outlooks.

Investment, Partnerships and Local Content

The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition serves as a gateway for investors and policymakers to forge partnerships, accelerate local content development and advance Africa’s broader energy transition. Local capacity building will be a major focus, with institutions like the National Institute of Petroleum and Gas driving workforce development and technology transfer initiatives.

With one month to go, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 stands ready to define the next phase of West Africa’s energy evolution – connecting leaders, catalyzing investment and shaping a sustainable, inclusive energy and mining future for the region.