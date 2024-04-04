On the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, the United Nations reaffirms their support to Somalia in protecting the lives of civilians from the explosive hazards and building peace through the development of national explosive threat mitigation capacity.

“Mine action efforts are an essential component of Somalia’s journey to peace and stability coupled with efforts in the security sector to develop explosive threat-mitigation capacities,” said Special Representative of the Secretary-General Catriona Laing. “The threat posed to the people of Somalia undermines stability and the right to a life without fear,” she added.

“On this special day, the United Nations commemorates those who have lost their lives due to explosive ordnance in Somalia in 2023 and honour the courage and determination of mine action personnel.” Last year alone, 135 explosive ordnance related accidents, including Improvised Explosive Device incidents, resulted in 676 civilian casualties.

The United Nations in Somalia works closely with national and international mine action specialists, at both Federal and federal member state levels, in responding to explosive threats faced by communities. We also continue to work on enhancing the capacity of Somalis to lead and coordinate the mine action response.

The theme of this year’s International Day is ‘Protecting lives. Building peace.’ It reminds us that mine action intervention is the first step to creating safe access, enabling reconstruction, and ensuring normalization of day-to-day life.

The United Nations in Somalia remains committed to working with the Somali authorities and partners on mine action, which provides critical life-saving and life-sustaining support for communities.