Foreign Ministry of Oman


The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea signed  a joint statement on establishing diplomatic relations.

The statement was signed in New York by the countries' Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Awadh Alhassan for Oman and Ambassador Anatolio Ndong Mba for Equatorial Guinea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.