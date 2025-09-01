Engineering firm OilDynamics has been confirmed as an Associate Sponsor for the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 01 – 03, 2025 in Cape Town. OilDynamics’ participation underscores the firm’s commitment to expanding its footprint within Africa’s burgeoning extractive industry. The company manufactures and services equipment and systems for the extraction of oil and gas as well as geothermal fluids.

AMW 2025 is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, providing firms such as OilDynamics an opportunity to tap into the synergies emerging from the energy–mining nexus. OilDynamics seeks to expand its footprint in North Africa, with plans to roll out advanced drilling and pumping systems for oil and gas projects in Tunisia and Libya. In Algeria, OilDynamics’ technology is already deployed in partnership with national oil company Sonatrach.

As African oil, gas, geothermal and mineral-rich nations ramp up resource exploration and production, OilDynamics’ expertise in project management, field engineering and innovative pumping technologies positions the firm as a key enabler of Africa’s extractive industry growth. Moreover, with increasing demand for energy to power key industries such as mining, the company’s expertise in oil, gas and geothermal is vital in strengthening Africa’s energy supply and sustainable mining sector growth.

At AMW 2025, OilDynamics representatives will participate in high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking forums, showcasing the company’s contributions to Africa’s extractive industries while forging new partnerships to accelerate sector growth.