Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari affirmed that the air bridge designated for humanitarian aid to the sisterly Republic of Sudan will resume its activity tomorrow (Wednesday), where the twelfth plane will take off from the bridge towards Port Sudan, carrying various relief materials as part of the state's efforts to support the Sudanese people and help them overcome their current ordeal.

On the Qatari aid to Ukraine, Dr. Al Ansari explained, in the media briefing organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the State of Qatar has pledged $100 million for humanitarian assistance, rehabilitation of health and education infrastructure, provision of potable water and humanitarian services, as well as allocating 50 university scholarships for Ukrainian students to study in Qatar. Qatar has also contributed $20 million to support the Ukrainian grain export initiative.

He pointed out that many countries announced their assistance to Ukraine to avoid the repercussions of the war there, and that working committees were formed to determine how to benefit from this aid and spend it in a way that serves the Ukrainian people after assessing the situation there, noting that the State of Qatar has excellent experience and expertise in supporting education in conflict areas through the Education Above All Foundation, which has had a major role in educating more than 11 million children around the world.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that during the visit of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to Ukraine, and his meeting with HE President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of officials there, Qatar's firm position on the importance of respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders was emphasized, in addition to the need to abide by the United Nations Charter and international law, including obligations under the Charter to settle international disputes by peaceful means, and the need to protect and spare children the repercussions of war.

Dr. Al Ansari also reviewed the activities of the Ministry and its officials, their external participation, and their meetings and contacts with regional and international officials, including the participation of the State of Qatar in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which was convened Monday via video conferencing on the recurrent incidences of desecrating and burning of the Holy Qur'an in Sweden and Denmark, and the memorandum submitted by the State of Qatar during the sessions of the International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on the legal consequences resulting from the Israeli policies and practices applied in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially Jerusalem, in which it condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing and illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine.

He also touched on the statements in which the State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the Jalle Siyad military academy in Mogadishu, Somalia, and resulted in killing and injuring several people. It also followed with concern the current developments in the Republic of Niger, calling on all parties to avoid escalation, give priority to the voice of wisdom, and pursue dialogue to overcome the crisis in the country. Qatar also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the explosion that took place in Bajaur District, northwest Pakistan, resulting in deaths and injuries.