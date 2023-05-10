Ademola Ogunbanjo, Executive Vice President of Nigeria-based renewables firm Oando Clean Energy – subsidiary of Oando plc - will attend and participate at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, scheduled for June 1 at the Westin Paris Vendome. During the forum – organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) in partnership with global energy market intelligence firm Rystad Energy and pan-African multilateral trade finance institution the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) - Ogunbanjo will discuss the state of play of Africa’s renewable energy sector.

Representing one of Africa’s leading investors, developers and operators of renewable energy projects, the presence and participation of Ogunbanjo at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will be crucial for driving conversations around partnership opportunities for European investors and companies who are seeking a share of Africa’s burgeoning clean energy industry and looking at making high returns on investment. The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris provides the best platform for such connections to be made, uniting European investors with African stakeholders.

As the Executive Vice President of Oando Clean Energy – a subsidiary of one of Nigeria’s leading oil and gas producers – Ogunbanjo has been crucial in driving the diversification of both Nigeria and Africa’s energy mix for energy security and environmental sustainability through a series of high-profile energy investment deals and large-scale project deployment. Prior to his current role at Oando Clean Energy, Ogunbanjo served as CEO of energy services and logistics firm Proviant Integrated Services Limited, a role where was instrumental in driving and managing investments across the African energy landscape. He has also served in various positions including General Manager, Business Support Group, Oando plc and as Manager of Energy Investments at Ocean and Oil Holdings.

An industry executive with extensive experience in energy project strategy execution and management, organizational design, investment management, leadership coaching and opportunity assessment, Ogunbanjo’s presence and participation at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will be important for showcasing Africa’s renewables potential as the continent seeks to optimize the exploitation of its vast solar, wind and hydro potential in pursuit of improving energy access and affordability. In addition to socioeconomic benefits such as job creation, electrification and infrastructure roll-out, Africa’s renewable energy resources are key in the continent’s journey to a clean energy future, serving to support the decarbonization of the energy industry. As such, Ogunbanjo is expected to drive the discussion around the investment, partnership and broader capacity building opportunities in Africa, making a strong case for strengthened Europe-Africa relations across this growing industry.

“Ademola Ogunbanjo will drive discussions and push for investments into Africa’s renewables sector including in solar, wind and green hydrogen markets. We believe improved cooperation between African and French energy players will not only support Africa’s renewable energy agenda but usher in a new era of knowledge sharing and technology transfer. This is what the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris will center around, “stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

During the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris, Ogunbanjo will participate in exclusive networking sessions and high-level panel discussions and presentations showcasing Africa’s renewable energy industry as the continent eyes industry expansion to meet growing energy demand while leading environmental sustainability efforts. The Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris unites African energy policymakers and stakeholders with European investors, providing a platform where industry experts can discuss and optimize investment opportunities within Africa’s multi-faceted energy industry.

Taking place on June 1st 2023, the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris is open to all guests and RSVP is essential. RSVP to registration@aecweek.com.