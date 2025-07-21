The Republic of North Macedonia "considers the Autonomy Plan, put forward by the Kingdom of Morocco in 2007, as the only basis for the settlement of this dispute."

This position was expressed in the Joint Statement signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timčo Mucunski, following their meeting on Monday in Skopje.

Mucunski reaffirmed "his country’s longstanding support for the UN-led process aimed at reaching a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution for the parties," the Joint Statement reads.

"The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of North Macedonia reiterated their commitment to the UN's leadership in this political process, and expressed their support for UN Security Council Resolution 2756 (October 2024), which underscores the parties' role and responsibility in seeking a realistic, lasting political solution based on compromise," the document highlights.

In this Statement, the two ministers also reaffirmed the support of Morocco and North Macedonia for "the efforts of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy and his mission to advance the political process, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions and the principles of the UN Charter."

This new stance of North Macedonia is part of the international momentum supporting the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco, a dynamic driven by the impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and backed by an increasingly strong international consensus.