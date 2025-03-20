North Africa has long been a key player in the global energy arena, and its role is set to expand as the region advances in oil and gas, hydrogen and renewable energy. From exploration and production to innovative investment opportunities, North Africa’s energy landscape is evolving, with both mature and frontier markets attracting diverse global players. At this year’s African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town, North African nations will showcase their growing contributions to Africa’s energy future, highlighting key projects and investment prospects across the sector.

Libya: A Future of Exploration and Gas Utilization

Libya is experiencing an upstream revival with ongoing exploration in the Ghadames, Sirte and Murzuq basins, alongside an upcoming 22-block licensing round that looks to attract international oil companies (IOCs) to its unexplored offshore and onshore blocks. The National Oil Corporation is advancing 45 greenfield and brownfield projects, aiming to boost production to 2 million billion barrels per day. Alongside this, the Structures A&E Project aims to boost Libya’s gas production for domestic use and export to Europe, while the Bouri Gas Utilization Project will recover hydrocarbons from associated gas, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 1.5 million tons annually.

Algeria: Expanding Gas and Renewable Potential

The Algerian government is investing $50 billion in oil and gas projects through 2027 to boost production from flagship assets like the Hassi R’Mel field and bring new output online. The country aims to increase annual gas production to 200 billion cubic meters over the next five years and reach 1.2 million BPD in 2025, supported by its latest onshore licensing round and enhanced oil recovery from historic fields. Meanwhile, IOCs are ramping up activities: ExxonMobil and Chevron are exploring hydrocarbon resources in the Ahnet, Gourara and Berkine basins; TotalEnergies is leading gas appraisal and development in Timimoun; Eni and Equinor are revitalizing the In Salah and In Amenas fields; and Sinopec is focusing on complex reservoir development and skills training.

Algeria is emerging as a hydrogen energy pioneer, spearheading the SoutH2 Corridor green hydrogen project in partnership with European stakeholders, which will repurpose natural gas pipelines to transport green hydrogen to Europe. With its strategic location and abundant resources, Algeria aims to become a key global hydrogen player, offering significant investment opportunities in emerging green energy technologies.

Egypt: A Rising Gas Powerhouse

Egypt's oil and gas sector is experiencing significant growth with new licensing opportunities and increased production efforts. The latest licensing round offers 13 exploration and production blocks across key regions like the Mediterranean Sea and Nile Delta, aiming to boost exploration and attract international investment. In FY 2024/25, Egypt launched several projects, including seven exploratory wells and five development initiatives, with major companies like bp, Eni and ExxonMobil driving activity. In 2025, Eni plans to drill two development wells at Egypt's flagship Zohr gas field, which once accounted for up to 40% of the country’s gas production. Continued investments, including $434 million by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company for further exploration, position Egypt as a leading energy producer in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Morocco: A Gateway for Gas and Green Energy

Morocco’s energy sector is undergoing significant transformation as the country diversifies its energy mix, with a strong focus on gas and renewable energy. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, a major project stretching over 5,600 kilometers, is set to supply natural gas to multiple West and North African countries, with initial tenders expected to be launched this year. In parallel, Morocco has committed to substantial investments in clean energy, including six green hydrogen projects totaling $32.5 billion and plans to invest $3 billion in its national electricity grid by 2030. With a goal of generating 52% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and hosting one of the world’s largest concentrated solar power plants, Morocco offers significant opportunities for clean energy investment.

"As North Africa's energy sector continues to evolve, AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies will spotlight the region's growing importance in the global energy mix. With vast natural resources, ongoing infrastructure developments and ambitious renewable energy targets, North Africa is poised to play a central role in shaping the future of global energy while pioneering a balanced fossil fuel and renewable development strategy for the world," says Ore Onagbesan, Program Director, African Energy Week.

