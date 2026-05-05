9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Sudan was held in Port Sudan on 4 May 2026. The Indian delegation was led by Dr. M. Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary(WANA), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Sudanese side was led by H.E. Ambassador Maowia Osman Khalid Mohammed, Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan.

2. They reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including political, economic, trade, capacity building, health, education, energy, mining, agriculture, SMEs, digital public infrastructure and people-to-people ties and discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership.

3. Sudan side reiterated their condemnation of the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year and both sides resolved to fight the scourge of terrorism.

4. The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest. Sudan side expressed their appreciation for Indian capacity building and human resource development efforts through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and ICCR scholarships and both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under this important pillar, in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

5. During the visit, the delegation also called on H.E. Dr. Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim, Minister of Health, Republic of Sudan. The Minister appreciated India’s humanitarian assistance and ongoing cooperation in the healthcare sector, including the prosthetic limb camp organised recently in Sudan. The delegation also called on H.E Mr.Mustafa Md Noor, Governor of Red Sea state.

6. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.