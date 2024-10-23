Further to an April 2024 pledge by the Presidents of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the World Bank to bring electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030, the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam has been selected to host an Africa Heads of State Energy Summit on 28 January 2025.

The summit will convene heads of state and government, ministers, international and regional organisations, and other partners, including the private sector, to agree on a common set of reforms required to support Africa’s overall objective of “achieving universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030.” This objective aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

This announcement was made by Dr Kevin Kariuki, Africa Development Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth during the opening of the 9th Africa Energy Market Place (AEMP).

AEMP is a policy dialogue and investment delivery platform created by the African Development Bank as part of the New Deal on Energy for Africa, the transformative partnership to light up and power Africa by 2025. By bringing together governments, the private sector, and development partners, it works to scale up investments in the African energy sector

In his remarks, Dr Kariuki praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership and personal commitment to Tanzania’s, and Africa’s, universal access to modern energy. He observed that increased and accelerated access to modern energy will hasten Tanzania's economic development. “Accelerated universal access to energy will catalyse Tanzania’s economic development and guarantee an expedited well-lit, powered, prosperous and sustainable energy future for all Tanzanians,” he said.

Jointly organised by the African Development Bank Group and Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy, the AEMP took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on the 16th and 17th of October 2024, under the theme Delivering the Clean Cooking Initiatives and National Energy Access Goals. It was officiated by Dr Doto Mashaka Biteko, Tanzania’s deputy prime minister and minister of energy.

Deputy Prime Minister Biteko expressed optimism regarding the AEMP's potential for policy dialogue, noting that, “Hosting the 9th Africa Energy Market Place is timely as we prepare for the Africa Heads of State summit which aims to bring together African presidents, the private sector and development partners to facilitate investments to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa.”

He said he hoped the discussions at AEMP would shape the executive sessions of the upcoming January summit.