Nigerian start-ups are leading an epic AI innovation race with innovative digital solutions solving cross-continental challenges, as the very best from Africa’s largest economy take centre stage at the rising Silicon Valley’s largest tech and start-up event in Morocco next month.

From AI-powered diabetic care, to SaaS (Software as a Service) platforms boosting agriculture profitability, Nigerian tech is shaping the future of Africa’s burgeoning digital economy, enticing global investors with tantalising venture opportunities at the AI Everything Expo by GITEX AFRICA 2024, the continent’s largest tech and start-up event, from 29-31 May in Marrakech.

Nigeria’s bold initiatives establishing the country as a dominant force in AI and tech talent development will be amplified by strong venture capital demand and interest at GITEX AFRICA’s AI Everything showcase, the continent’s most progressive power forum for AI exploration and deep tech innovation.

That demand will be intensified by the incredible AI growth opportunity in Nigeria; according to analysts Statista, Nigeria’s AI market value will surpass the US$1 billion mark in 2024, growing 17 percent annually over the next seven years to reach US$3 billion by 2030.

Advancing African business and society

FundusAI, Africa’s first AI-powered diabetic care ecosystem, is an example of Nigerian-borne innovation allowing doctors to detect Diabetic Retinopathy early, and will be one of more than 60 of the most outstanding Nigerian start-ups among hundreds of global start-ups at GITEX AFRICA 2024.

“Our product stands out as Africa’s first AI-powered ecosystem for diabetic care,” said FundusAI’s CEO and Founder Abulmalik Adeyemo, who wants to diagnose more than five million patients annually by 2027, while expanding FundusAI’s scope to address additional eye health issues.

“FundusAI offers automated diagnosis, appointment scheduling, treatment referrals, and community support. Additionally, our gamified data collection ensures personalised healthcare insights.”

Farmatrix is another Nigerian AI game changer at AI Everything Expo by GITEX AFRICA 2024, a SaaS platform that connects farmers with agro-commodity aggregators and buyers in real time using advanced AI algorithms, greatly reducing post-harvest loss and boosting profits.

“More than 60 percent of smallholder farmers in Nigeria lose nearly half of their post-harvest yield because they can’t readily access buyers for their products,” said Nyafamu Manzo, Founder of Farmatrix.

“Farmatrix democratises purchase orders, guaranteeing end-to-end market, secure storage facilities, and trusted logistics services for every farmer and agro-commodity aggregator in our network.”

Elevating African AI tech talent

While Africa is still in the early stages of AI adoption, there’s a growing interest in the transformational technology across the continent, as governments balance the fine act of AI innovation and regulation, while fast-tracking AI talent development plans.

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, the Nigerian-based Pan-African media group that tells the great African start-up story to the world, said Nigeria sets an example of elevating tech talent to accelerate productivity and attract investment across the continent.

“In Nigeria, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy is training three million tech talents over the next four years, and that’s the kind of thing we want to see across the continent,” said Aladekomo, a speaker at the Future of Finance Summit, one of more than ten powerful conference programmes at GITEX AFRICA 2024.

“Africa needs to build AI products, and we need to be thinking about regulation, not just from a safety perspective, but about regulation that encourages productivity, allowing us to be producers (of AI) rather than just consumers – and that’s going to require a ton of tech talent.”

Fast-tracking a burgeoning African digital valley

Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, GITEX AFRICA is held under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, supported by the Ministry of Health&Social Protection, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency. The 2nd blockbuster edition, organised by KAOUN International, follows its pioneering debut in 2023.

More than 30 high-level Nigerian-based speakers are set to partake at the power-packed GITEX AFRICA conference programme, fast forwarding cross-border collaboration and investment opportunities. Headline government dignitaries participating include Tunji Alausa, the Honourable Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare for the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Health; and Dauda Lawal, Honourable Governor of Zamfara State.

Other headliners include Aminu Maida, CEO of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); Prasanna Burri, Group CISO of Dangote Group; Yewande Adewusi, COO of Altheia Capital, and Yau I. Garba, National Director of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

More information is available at www.GITEXAfrica.com.

About KAOUN International:

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.