APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced that Daniel Adeyemi from Nigeria has won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa from 7th to 11th November.

APO Group will offer one round trip ticket and accommodation in Cape Town for Daniel Adeyemi to cover the Africa Tech Festival.

The Africa Tech Festival (https://bit.ly/355VqMo) is a series of world-class tech events that includes AfricaCom, AfricaTech, the AHUB, the AFest and the AfricaCom Awards.

Over the past 24 years, Africa Tech Festival has become the biggest telecoms and technology event on the continent. The anchor event of Africa Tech Festival 2022 is AfricaCom, the largest live tech event in Africa with more than 300 visionary speakers and 16 premium conference tracks. In total, Africa Tech Festival 2022 will host 10.000+ attendees, and 300+ sponsors and exhibitors over a week of strategic events.

Daniel Adeyemi is a Senior Reporter at TechCabal, a future-focused publication that speaks to African innovation and technology in depth. He is responsible for covering big tech and high-growth companies operating in Africa. He also writes investigative and analytical pieces about technology’s impact on Africa and shares insights from investors in the African ecosystem through his bi-monthly column Ask an Investor.

Daniel is curious about how technology is impacting the lives of Africans. Before joining TechCabal, has spent the past 4 years working in the tech and consulting industry as an Accountant.

Daniel is a Chartered Accountant (ACCA), with a first degree in Accounting from Covenant University.

“APO Group congratulates Daniel and is proud to offer this opportunity to an experienced Journalist with a rich background. APO Group offers invitations each year to major African events as part of our commitment to supporting journalism in Africa,” says Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

The three previous recipients of the AfricaCom invitation were science journalist Aimable Twahirwa from Rwanda (https://bit.ly/3C9vNqj), journalist John Churu from Botswana (www.bit.ly/2NVy4PP), and journalist Lilian Murugi Mutegi from Kenya (https://bit.ly/3Ctwvz5).

In September 2016, reporter Aggrey Mutambo from Kenya (www.bit.ly/2RdhgSe) won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF). In October 2018, Online News Editor Frank Eleanya from Nigeria (https://bit.ly/2YBnTBI) won APO Group’s invitation to attend the Web Summit, the Largest Tech Conference in the World. In 2019, Mrs Oluseyi Awojulugbe from Nigeria won APO Group’s invitation to attend the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings (http://bit.ly/2QdLwfO), Monica Nkodo from Cameroon won APO Group’s invitation to attend the 2019 EurAfrican Forum (http://bit.ly/2WMyGYg), and Isaac Khisa from Uganda won APO Group’s invitation to attend the 2019 Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF).

APO Group also sponsors the African Woman in Media Award, the Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards, the APO Energy Media Award (www.bit.ly/2NSbJ5D) and the APO Media Award (www.bit.ly/2DNPDfU), where a journalist wins $500 a month for one year, a laptop and one intercontinental flight ticket to a destination of his or her choice as well as one year of access to over 600 airport VIP lounges.

APO Group is the Official Newswire of The Africa Tech Festival and will provide distribution and monitoring of all press releases, images, video and soundbite content issued by the Africa Tech Festival.

