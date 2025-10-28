Nigeria is taking significant steps to strengthen its national response to mpox by updating its clinical management guidelines, improving referral and data systems, and expanding public awareness to prevent community transmission.

Mpox remains a public health threat in Nigeria, with ongoing transmission since 2017. In 2024, 189 confirmed cases were reported nationwide. By 19 October 2025, there were 389 confirmed cases and six deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The continued transmission of mpox emphasises the need for updated guidance, early detection, and community awareness.

Reviewing outdated Mpox guidelines, developing national home-based care protocol

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and funded by the World Bank, led a national workshop to review the 2019 mpox case management and infection prevention and control (IPC) guidelines.

The review became necessary as the previous version (2019) did not reflect the new WHO recommendations, evolving clinical evidence or available antiviral therapies.

Participants included clinicians, infectious disease experts, IPC focal persons, epidemiologists, health educators, state health officials, and implementing partners from the most affected states.

A key outcome of the workshop was the development of Nigeria’s first national home-based care and isolation protocol for mpox, designed to strengthen linkages between home-based and facility care, and reduce unnecessary hospitalisations, and lower the financial burden on families.

"Our priority is to ensure that mpox patients receive safe and timely care using evidence-based protocols," said Dr Odianosen Ehiakhamen, a participant from NCDC. "By strengthening referral systems, improving data reporting, and standardising home-based care, we will reduce the risk of community transmission and maintain resilience in our health system."

WHO is supporting the process by sharing global best practices and technical expertise to guide national adaptation and strengthen implementation.

"Updating Nigeria's mpox guidelines reflects Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening clinical preparedness and home-based care," said Dr Joshua Ofoli, WHO Case Management&IPC Technical Officer. "The revised framework aims to safeguard healthcare workers, enhance patient care, improve patient outcomes, and boost outbreak response capabilities at every level of the health system."

“By clarifying case management procedures, the updated guidelines will support health workers to deliver safer care and improve coordination between community and facility levels,” said Professor Dimie Ogoina, Infectious Disease Expert. "Standardised home-based care, if properly implemented, will benefit patients and strengthen health system efficiency."

Strengthening referral pathways and data systems

A Disease Surveillance Officer from Bayelsa, Diemebonso Oyaba, welcomed the document review. He said the updated guidelines will include referral mechanisms to improve home-based care and ensure safe referrals to health facilities if symptoms worsen.

"The process also integrates digital reporting tools to improve surveillance, ensure timely data flow, and strengthen accountability across facility and community levels".

Improved data linkages enable faster public health decisions, early alerts, and targeted responses in high-risk LGAs. The guidelines define roles for community health workers and surveillance officers in early referral and follow-up.

Community awareness and sensitisation campaigns

In addition to updating national guidelines, Nigeria is enhancing mpox awareness and risk communication in communities across 15 most at-risk states. Collaborating with NCDC, WHO has trained 570 frontline health workers, distributed mpox IPC and triage tools, and launched community-based surveillance initiatives.

The campaign targets high-risk LGAs via house visits, radio, market activities, town halls, and leader collaborations. It emphasises symptoms, prevention, and reporting suspected cases.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) and the WHO, led community sensitisation activities across Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) to promote early health-seeking behaviour and prevent the spread of mpox.

“I used to think mpox was only a rumour,” said Aisha Suleiman, a vegetable seller at Sabon Market in Chikun LGA. “Now I understand the symptoms, that the disease is preventable and treatable, and I can educate others in my community. I will tell people not to hide when they notice any signs of infection.”

Next steps

Nigeria’s multi-tiered approach—combining updates in clinical guidance, bolstering health systems, and community engagement—is expected to improve mpox prevention and control. WHO and its health partners continue to support the Government of Nigeria in strengthening surveillance, improving case management, and driving risk communication at national and subnational levels.

In the long term, extensive collaboration among government bodies, health professionals, health partners, and communities will be crucial to achieving this goal.