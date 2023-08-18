The Post Basic Accident and Emergency Students of Ezeala College of Nursing Science in Imo State, were on Wednesday 16/08/2023 trained by staff of NEMA Owerri Operations Office on Emergency Preparedness and Response.

The Ag. Head of Operation, Nnaji Ifeanyi who conducted the training stated that the field trip by the institution to NEMA was greatly acknowledged as its geared towards strengthening the role of nursing and midwifery in emergency preparedness and response.

The Ag. Head while taking the nursing students on Disaster Management and Overview of NEMA, specified the concept of Disaster Management, prevalent hazards in Nigeria, Institutional Policy Framework for Disaster Management in Nigeria, Establishment of NEMA, Functions and Responsibilities, Zonal, Territorial and Operational Offices of NEMA.

Amadi Adline of Search and Rescue department, also took the nursing students on Casuaty Handling in an Emergency Situation, while Iweala Sunday (SARO) dealt with Search and Rescue Operations during emergency situations, where he drilled the nursing students on extrication techniques and use of search and rescue equipments.